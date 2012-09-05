SYDNEY, Sept 5 China's demand for steel to build
homes will not peak for another 12 years, a study from the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) predicts, boding well for the
outlook for Australia's iron ore exports.
In a study paper on Chinese residential construction, RBA
researchers Leon Berkelmans and Hao Wang used projections of
urbanisation rates, building size and construction quality to
estimate that steel use would not peak until 2024 when it would
be 30 percent higher than in 2011.
Iron ore is Australia's single biggest export earner making
over A$60 billion dollars ($61.4 billion) a year, but a recent
plunge in prices for the steel-making mineral has threatened to
put a dent in the domestic economy. The study suggests Chinese
demand for steel will continue to grow for some time yet.
"Residential construction is a key driver of Chinese
economic growth and, given its use of steel, construction is an
important determinant of the demand for iron ore, which is one
of Australia's most significant exports," the study noted.
The study predicted Chinese home building would continue to
grow rapidly until 2017 and not fall below current levels until
2030. In 2011, 1.9 billion square metres of residential floor
space was built in China, more than the entire residential
building stock in Australia.
The building boom is needed in part to house the 20 million
annual increase in the urban population. In 1990, just over one
quarter of the Chinese population lived in urban areas; today
over half do. The urbanisation rate will continue to climb to
around 70 percent by 2030, the study predicted.
"We project the urban population will reach almost one
billion by 2030 from its current level of 691 million, and then
stabilise," the paper said.
The study estimated that residential construction currently
uses about 14 percent of China's crude steel output, but this
would grow as quality improved, buildings became taller and
included more amenities such as underground car parks.
More new homes would also require more appliances to fill
them and more commercial buildings and infrastructure to support
them, adding to the demand for steel.
($1 = 0.9778 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by Miral Fahmy)