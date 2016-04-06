* CEO says bank has set up team to review Panama allegations
By Matt Scuffham
MONTREAL, April 6 Royal Bank of Canada
is reviewing its records after being named in leaked documents
that appeared to show a Panamanian law firm's clients evaded
taxes and laundered money, Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay
said on Wednesday.
RBC, Canada's biggest bank, is one of several financial
institutions named in data that emerged following an
investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative
Journalists. The bank and its subsidiaries were associated with
378 shell companies registered in the Mossack Fonseca law firm's
data.
At the bank's annual meeting, McKay faced several questions
from shareholders who were unhappy about the impact they felt
the allegations had had on the bank's reputation. One investor
described the effect as "catastrophic".
"I am equally unhappy RBC has been dragged into this," McKay
told reporters after the meeting.
McKay said RBC had not been accused of any illegality or
wrongdoing and reiterated that it had controls in place to
prevent illegal activity. He also said the bank had so far not
been able yet to verify the data, which goes back decades.
"We don't have access to this data, this data goes back 40
years, we don't have understanding of this information and we
have teams now going through our businesses trying to determine
where the relationships may exist," he told reporters.
In a separate matter, McKay confirmed RBC was not the
unnamed Canadian bank fined C$1.1 million by the country's
financial intelligence agency on Wednesday for failing to report
a suspicious transaction.
McKay also said he expected oil price gains since the
beginning of the year to hold, addressing concerns about the
effects of a longtime slump on the bank.
RBC is one of Canada's biggest lenders to oil and gas
companies and has a sizeable consumer loan book in the
oil-producing province of Alberta, which has been hit by
thousands of job losses.
However, McKay played down the bank's exposure.
"Oil and gas represents about 1.6 percent of our total loan
book, and our provision for credit loss remains in line with
historic norms," McKay said. "We also believe the significant
gains that oil markets have made since January will hold, given
that the U.S. economy continues to grow."
RBC said in February that impaired loans to companies in the
oil and gas sector had almost doubled from the previous quarter.
That warning, along with increased provisions by other
lenders, raised concerns that the impact on Canadian banks could
worsen this year.
