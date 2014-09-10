NEW YORK, Sept 10 RBC Wealth Management, the
U.S. brokerage arm of the Royal Bank of Canada, said it
landed a $3.5 million-revenue-producing financial adviser from
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.
Jesse Bengtson joined RBC's office in the Minneapolis suburb
of Stillwater, Minnesota from Merrill Lynch, where Bengston
managed $230 million in client assets.
Merrill Lynch did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Bengston's hire is the first RBC announced since Labor Day
when recruiting across the wealth management industry typically
heats up.
Last month, RBC brought on two brokers, one in New York and
another in Annapolis, Maryland, who managed a combined $350
million in client assets at their previous firms.
Royal Bank of Canada is Canada's largest retail bank and the
one most focused on financial services. RBC Wealth Management
has about 2,000 advisers managing more than $260 billion in
client assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)