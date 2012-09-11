TORONTO, Sept 11 Royal Bank of Canada
said on Tuesday it was forming a new business segment that would
provide custodial, advisory, financing and other services for
institutional clients.
Canada's largest bank said the new investor & treasury
services segment will include RBC investor services, global
financial institutions and treasury services. The segment will
help safeguard assets and maximize liquidity for its clients
across different jurisdictions.
In addition, RBC's new business segments will include
personal and commercial banking; capital markets; wealth
management; and insurance.