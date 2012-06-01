* Investment bank sees opportunity as Euro banks retreat
from U.S.
* After expansion, now happy with footprint, no big
acquisitions
* Unit wholly owned by Royal Bank of Canada
By Cameron French
TORONTO, June 1 RBC Capital Markets expects to
snatch some U.S. business away from retreating European
investment banks, but the Royal Bank of Canada
subsidiary doesn't plan to make big acquisitions or enter new
markets, executives said on Friday.
The investment bank, a wholly-owned unit of Canada's largest
bank, has aggressively grown the business since the 2008
financial crisis, and was one of the top ten global investment
banks in the world in the first quarter, as measured by fees.
But after three years of expansion in Europe, Asia and the
United States, the investment bank is happy with its footprint,
and plans to focus on its existing operations.
"We will continue to selectively add people to our business
platforms and teams where it make sense, but our focus is on
leveraging our current headcount with increased productivity,"
Doug McGregor, co-chief executive of the unit, said at an
investor presentation in Toronto.
"We have no intention of making large acquisitions or
expanding our footprint."
The unit has added about 1,000 people since 2008, he added.
The expansion has come as Canada's big banks, which emerged
from the financial crisis in strong shape, have pushed hard for
international expansion.
RBC Capital Markets, meanwhile, has shifted its focus away
from trading, which rises and falls with markets and can wreak
havoc on earnings predictability, and towards investment banking
and lending.
The bank said its focus going forward will be on deepening
client relationships and maintaining stable costs, but officials
acknowledged the European debt crisis could provide more
opportunities to gain business in the United States.
"While American banks remain as competitive as ever, some
European competitors are struggling, and marginal players are
retrenching," said Mark Standish, the unit's other CEO.
He said that in 2011, foreign financial institutions
accounted for a quarter of commercial and industrial loans made
in the United States. That number should fall as large European
lenders shrink their balance sheets.
"This shift creates opportunity for RBC capital markets to
step up and grow market share in corporate and investment
banking," Standish said.
In the fiscal second quarter ending April 30, RBC Capital
Markets contributed C$449 million ($431.34 million) to Royal
Bank's C$1.56 billion net income.