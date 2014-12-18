(Updates with background on case, comment from RBC)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 18 Royal Bank of Canada
has agreed to pay $35 million to resolve a lawsuit by the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission that accused it of running
an illegal trading scheme to gain lucrative Canadian tax
benefits.
The settlement, disclosed in papers filed on Thursday in
Manhattan federal court, would resolve claims that a group of
RBC employees improperly coordinated to allow bank subsidiaries
to buy and sell stock futures without taking a position in the
market.
RBC neither admitted nor denied the allegations in settling
the lawsuit, which was filed in 2012. The deal was approved by
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein.
In its complaint, the CFTC said that from June 2007 to May
2010, RBC and its subsidiaries conducted a "wash trading" scheme
involving the illegal trading of hundreds of millions of
dollars' worth of stock index futures and single stock futures.
Wash trading, the simultaneous and offsetting purchase and
sale of a contract, is banned under U.S. futures law.
RBC in a statement said it was "pleased to put this matter
behind us and continue to remain committed to complying with our
regulators' requirements."
Aitan Goelman, director of enforcement at the CFTC, said
while wash trades may seem innocuous, they "provide misleading
signals to the market and are thus prohibited, whether their
purpose is to lessen a foreign tax bill or another reason."
"This matter clearly demonstrates that the CFTC will
vigorously enforce this prohibition to protect the integrity of
our markets," he said in a statement.
The lawsuit said RBC and the subsidiaries pre-arranged the
transactions between themselves and then executed them on
Chicago-based futures exchange OneChicago LLC.
The CFTC said a small group of RBC employees conducted the
trading in a scheme intended to help RBC realize Canadian tax
benefits by holding certain companies' securities in its
Canadian and offshore trading accounts.
As part of the settlement, RBC agreed to be permanently
enjoined from entering into or confirming execution of a wash
sale trade, according to court documents.
The case is U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission v.
Royal Bank of Canada, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 12-02497.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)