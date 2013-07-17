LONDON, July 17 RBC Capital Markets, the corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada , has appointed Darrell Uden as head of European Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and Corporate Broking.

Uden, who was most recently co-head of ECM for Europe, Middle East and Africa at UBS, will be based in London and will report to Josh Critchley and Patrick Meier, co-heads of European Investment Banking.

"Darrell will play a pivotal role in driving forward our strategy to grow our ECM coverage in the region," Critchley said in a statement.