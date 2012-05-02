BOSTON May 2 Royal Bank of Canada's brokerage unit agreed to repay investors in Massachusetts up to $2.9 million to cover losses on leveraged and inverse leveraged exchange-traded funds.

The bank's RBC Capital Markets division was also fined $250,000 by Massachusetts' top securities regulator, William Galvin, for selling the "highly volatile, nontraditional" funds that did not fit with some clients' investment objectives, Galvin said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This settlement details an inexcusable set of facts where the company was selling products it did not understand, and when it finally realized the risk and pitfalls of these investments it did not immediately restrict their marketing," Galvin said.

RBC could not be reached immediately for comment.

The settlement resolves an administrative complaint Galvin filed against RBC Capital last year.