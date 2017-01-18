TORONTO Jan 18 Royal Bank of Canada is
hiring a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) as an advisor
to a new research lab the bank is establishing as part of its
investment in AI and machine learning, Canada's largest bank
said on Wednesday.
The bank declined to say how much is being invested, but
estimated that its ongoing investments in AI will total in the
tens of millions of dollars over the coming years.
RBC Research said it is looking into how AI can be applied
in banking and it will be working with Richard Sutton, a
professor of computing science at the University of Alberta.
Sutton has made substantial contributions in the field of
"reinforcement learning," a type of machine learning that uses
reward and punishment.
It is a subset of the science of getting a computer to do
something without programming it to do so, and is the technology
behind self-driving cars and underpins Google's AlphaGo, the AI
program that last year beat the world champion at the ancient
board game Go.
The global financial industry has been grappling with the
long-term implications of technologies that are radically
transforming, or "disrupting," the way customers bank, as well
as the way financial institutions operate. Artificial
intelligence and blockchain, the technology behind bitcoin, are
key areas of focus in the industry.
RBC Chief Executive Dave McKay last week flagged artificial
intelligence as the most transformative technology in banking.
"There is a lot of investment discussion about AI creating
new capabilities. And it is a tool that we are very excited
about harnessing within our own organization," McKay said at the
RBC 2017 Canadian Bank CEO Conference.
The new Edmonton, Alberta-based lab will also collaborate
with the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) at the
University of Alberta in RBC's latest academic research venture.
The bank last fall announced a partnership with the
University of Toronto, launching two initiatives relating to
research in machine learning and AI, and funding a mentoring
program for AI-focused entrepreneurs and startups.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho, additional reporting by Matt
Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)