LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - Stuart McGregor has resigned
from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to join Canadian bank Royal
Bank of Canada as head of debt capital markets (DCM) for
sovereign, supranational and agencies (SSA).
McGregor joined the US bank in 1999 from ABN Amro and was in
charge of the public sector bond syndicate desk which he
rejoined in 2011 after another senior official, Nick Dent, left
for Nomura.
Prior to that, he had been running BAML's public sector
origination business.
In his new role, he will report to Sean Taor, European head
of DCM. Taor joined RBC at the end of 2010 as global head of
public sector DCM and syndicate after 18 years at Barclays
Capital. He was given a broader origination role in September
2011 with the bank seeking to expand its capital markets
business.
McGregor's syndicate responsibilities at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch will be shared among the team.
RBC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.