LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - Stuart McGregor has resigned from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to join Canadian bank Royal Bank of Canada as head of debt capital markets (DCM) for sovereign, supranational and agencies (SSA).

McGregor joined the US bank in 1999 from ABN Amro and was in charge of the public sector bond syndicate desk which he rejoined in 2011 after another senior official, Nick Dent, left for Nomura.

Prior to that, he had been running BAML's public sector origination business.

In his new role, he will report to Sean Taor, European head of DCM. Taor joined RBC at the end of 2010 as global head of public sector DCM and syndicate after 18 years at Barclays Capital. He was given a broader origination role in September 2011 with the bank seeking to expand its capital markets business.

McGregor's syndicate responsibilities at Bank of America Merrill Lynch will be shared among the team.

RBC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.