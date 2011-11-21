NEW YORK Nov 21 RBC Wealth Management, the
U.S. brokerage division of the Royal Bank of Canada, has
expanded its adviser ranks with two new hires from HSBC, the
firm said on Monday.
Advisers Christine Cisco and Patrick Signor are the latest
new additions to firm, which last week hired veteran Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney manager John Moran to head RBC's New York
area office branches. For details, please see [ID:nN1E7AF0XU]
Cisco and Signor joined RBC last Monday in Watertown, New
York.
The Watertown branch of HSBC, where the two advisers were
based, was among the group of U.S. branches sold to Buffalo,
New York-based First Niagara FNFG.O, HSBC spokesman David
Lanzillo said.
HSBC originally agreed to sell 195 branches in New York and
Connecticut to First Niagara at the end of July in a deal worth
about $1 billion after an accumulation of bad U.S. debt hurt
the London-based bank. For details, please see [ID:nN1E7A91GE]
"There's just not enough assets in a lot of these small
towns," said New York-based financial services recruiter Rich
Schwarzkopf, noting it is common for firms to roll off its more
rural-based branches first.
The two advisers managed a combined $167 million in client
assets at HSBC and together generated roughly $800,000 in
revenue last year.
Signor had been with HSBC for 15 years, having started with
the U.S.-based brokerage in the late 90s. Cisco had been with
the firm for about a decade.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)