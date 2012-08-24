TORONTO Aug 24 Canada's insurance brokers have
filed a complaint with the country's bank regulator against
Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest bank,
alleging the lender violated rules that prohibit banks from
selling insurance alongside banking products.
The dispute is the latest in a years-long battle between
insurance brokers and the banks, which already dominate Canada's
investment banking and asset management industry, and are eager
to push further into the insurance business.
The complaint centers on a letter sent last month by RBC to
a bank client in Calgary offering insurance products, a
violation of rules, the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada
(IBAC) said in the complaint.
The bank client, as it turned out, was a member of IBAC, and
brought the letter to the organization's attention.
"As an RBC Royal Bank credit card client, you already have a
relationship with RBC Royal Bank. Now you can trust RBC
Insurance for your insurance needs," the letter reads, according
to a copy obtained by Reuters.
Canadian banks are allowed to sell insurance, but are
prohibited from selling insurance alongside banking products or
passing marketing information between the two businesses.
This is meant to keep banks from tying the selling of car
loans, for instance, with buying car insurance.
The rules mean that a customer taking out a loan in a bank
cannot be directed to or informed of insurance products offered
by that same bank. It has led to bizarre situations such as bank
branches being located next to, but not connected to, insurance
offices run by that same bank.
Recent tension has focused on the marketing of insurance
through bank websites, and IBAC filed a complaint earlier this
year alleging RBC and Bank of Montreal broke those
rules.
"We are surprised that the banks continue to defy the
(rules) when it comes to banking and insurance," IBAC spokesman
Steve Masnyk said.
The group filed the complaint with the Office of the
Superintendent of Financial Intuitions (OSFI), the country's
banking regulator. OSFI is looking into the matter, a spokesman
said.
RBC's shares were up 1.2 percent at C$53.95 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange late on Friday afternoon.
"We are committed to regulatory compliance and respect the
Bank Act and privacy legislation," the bank said in a statement.
Canadian banks report third-quarter earnings next week.