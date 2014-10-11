(Adds RBC spokesman, shareholder attorney comments)
By Tom Hals
Oct 10 A Delaware judge said Royal Bank of
Canada must pay $75.8 million in damages to former
shareholders of Rural/Metro because it failed to disclose
conflicts of interest that tainted the $438 million buyout of
the ambulance operator.
The ruling is the latest in recent years in which Wall
Street bankers have been hit with judgments or had to pay
millions of dollars in settlements due to undisclosed conflicts
in mergers and acquisitions.
"We are reviewing the decision and are considering our
options. The process is ongoing so we cannot comment further,"
Kevin Foster, an RBC spokesman said.
Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Travis Laster
found that the value of Rural/Metro shares were $21.42 at the
time of the sale, above the $17.25 per share paid by private
equity firm Warburg Pincus. The difference was $4.17 per share,
which was the damage to shareholders, Laster determined in his
95-page opinion published on Friday.
Laster reduced the damage award by 17 percent to account for
settlements worth $11.6 million that shareholders reached with
directors and Moelis & Co, which advised the company on its
sale.
Earlier this year Laster found that bankers at RBC Capital
Markets were so eager to collect higher fees that they convinced
Rural/Metro directors to sell the company in June 2011 at an
unreasonably low price.
The former shareholders had sought about $172 million from
Toronto-based RBC, according to published reports.
Shareholder attorney Randall Baron said he was pleased with
the ruling, while Joel Friedlander did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
In February 2011, Laster delayed a shareholder vote on the
buyout of Del Monte Foods Co by a consortium led by KKR & Co
after finding that Barclays Capital had a conflict of interest
by advising Del Monte while also providing financing for the
buyers.
Del Monte and Barclays later paid $89.4 million to settle
that case.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc gave up a $20 million advisory fee
from its work on the sale of pipeline company El Paso Corp to
Kinder Morgan after a Delaware judge questioned its conflicts.
Goldman owed a 19 percent stake in Kinder Morgan while advising
El Paso.
Founded in 1948, Rural/Metro provides ambulance and fire
protection services in about 700 cities and towns in 21 U.S.
states.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company filed for bankruptcy
protection in August 2013 after struggling with accounting and
billing problems.
The case is In re: Rural Metro Corp Stockholders Litigation,
Delaware Chancery Court, No. CA-6350.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Ken
Wills)