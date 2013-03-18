NEW YORK, March 18 RBC Capital Markets has hired Bruce Garner from Standard Bank Group to run the Canadian bank's metals business, RBC said on Monday.

As managing director and head of metals based in New York, Garner will report to Bruce Macdonald, head of commodities and electronic trading. RBC is the corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada.

At Standard Bank, Garner was global head of commodities in Singapore. Before that, he was head of commodities sales in Europe and the Americas for Deutsche Bank.

Both RBC and Standard Bank are associate broker clearing members of the London Metal Exchange. That means they have all the privileges of a Category I member but cannot trade in the ring, the LME's open-outcry trading floor.