BRIEF-DEAG to boost its market expansion in UK
* Acquisition should lead to increase in available annual ticket volume by about 400,000 tickets to about more than 2.0 million tickets in uk
Jan 9 RBC Wealth Management appointed Antony Johnson as head of distribution, RBC Wealth Management - International.
Johnson will lead the division's private client distribution teams, including the relationship managers in the UK and Channel Islands-based private client wealth management and trust teams.
He was previously global head, sales and distribution at RBC Investor and Treasury Services.
Johnson will assume his new role in March and will be based in London. He will report to Stuart Rutledge, CEO, RBC Wealth Management, International. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Acquisition should lead to increase in available annual ticket volume by about 400,000 tickets to about more than 2.0 million tickets in uk
* R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO FFO AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT OF REIT