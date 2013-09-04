NEW YORK, Sept 4 Former UBS executive
Jonathan Golub was appointed chief U.S. market strategist and
managing director at RBC Capital Markets, the investment bank
said on Wednesday.
Golub will be based in New York and report to Marc Harris,
RBC Capital Markets' co-head of global research.
RBC also named analysts David Palmer as managing director
covering food and restaurants and Nik Modi as managing director
covering tobacco, household products and beverages.
RBC Capital Markets is the corporate and investment banking
division of Royal Bank of Canada.