March 23 Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) named Jim Pettigrew chairman of the board of RBC Europe Ltd, replacing John Roberts, who retired after holding the position for eight years.

Polly Williams will replace Pettigrew as senior non-executive director, the bank said on Thursday.

Pettigrew joined RBC in 2009 as a non-executive director of its European business.

Williams, who joins the bank in April, currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of XP Power Ltd, Jupiter Fund Management Plc, TSB Banking Group Plc and Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Ltd. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)