By Lauren Hirsch
| July 20
July 20 Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has
hired David Mell from Wells Fargo & Co to be a managing
director in its investment banking consumer and retail group in
New York, an RBC spokeswoman said.
Mell, who starts this week, is one of several new hires RBC
has made in recent months, as it expands its U.S. consumer and
retail investment banking practice, the spokeswoman said on
Tuesday.
Reuters previously reported RBC had hired two new group
heads of its U.S. consumer and retail practice, Andrew van der
Vord and David Frank, from Credit Suisse Group AG and
Wells Fargo respectively.
"RBC is increasingly focused on providing U.S. clients with
access to global M&A opportunities," said Frank, who also
started this week. "The consumer and retail sectors are two of
the active sectors in which the firm sees the opportunity to
grow."
Mell, who will report to Frank, will focus on advising
retail and food distribution companies. His most recent advisory
role was the sale of Haddon House Food Products to food
distributor United Natural Foods, Inc.
Recent M&A advisory roles for RBC in the sector include home
improvement retailer Lowe's Companies Inc's $2.4 billion
acquisition of smaller home improvement retailer RONA inc, which
closed in May.
Year to date, RBC has jumped from 13th to sixth in league
table rankings for US consumer and retail M&A, compared with the
same period a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York Editing by W Simon)