Oct 25 Royal Bank of Canada on Thursday sold $1 million of global medium-term notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBC, Goldmans Sachs and National Australia Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RBC AMT $1 BLN COUPON 0.8 PCT MATURITY 10/30/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.976 FIRST PAY 04/30/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 0.808 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/30/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 37.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A