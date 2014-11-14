NEW YORK Nov 14 RBC Wealth Management, the U.S.
brokerage arm of Royal Bank of Canada, said it had hired
Paul J. Pallo, Jeffrey Laster and Frederick Levine from
Oppenheimer & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
The team, which had its first day at RBC on Nov. 3, had
managed $151 million in assets at Oppenheimer and produced $1.8
million in annual revenue, according to a statement from RBC on
Thursday.
Steven Ornstein, who manages the RBC branches in this part
of New Jersey and who recruited Pallo, Laster and Levine, said
they were looking to move because they wanted to work more with
retirement assets and 401(k)s, and they wanted a firm that would
give them support to expand that area of their business.
The three advisers were not immediately available for
comment.
Oppenheimer declined to comment directly on the team's move,
but spokesman Stefan Prelog said in an emailed statement that
the firm continues to attract advisors "and maintains one of the
highest retention rates."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)