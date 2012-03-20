* RBC buying Coutts' LatAm, Caribbean, African units
* Coutts units manage around 1.5 bln stg of assets
* Sale forms part of RBS' programme of selling non-core
businesses
LONDON, March 20 Royal Bank of Canada
has agreed to buy some overseas divisions of the Coutts private
banking business from Royal Bank of Scotland, giving RBC
access to high net worth individuals in fast-growing emerging
markets.
RBC is buying Coutts' Latin American, Caribbean and African
private banking arms, which managed around 1.5 billion pounds
($2.4 billion) of assets.
"This business represents an excellent opportunity to
increase our market share with high net worth and ultra high net
worth clients in key high growth markets while delivering very
attractive returns," said George Lewis, group head, RBC Wealth
Management, in a statement.
"As the sixth-largest wealth manager in the world, we can
offer these clients the very high level of personal service and
global capabilities that they expect from a top tier
international firm," he added.
For RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the British government
after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, the sale
forms part of its programme of selling non-core assets to focus
more on its core UK retail banking business.
RBS said the sale was in line with Coutts' strategy to focus
on key markets such as the UK, Switzerland, Russia, the Middle
East and Asia.
The price of the transaction was not disclosed.