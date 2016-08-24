BRIEF-SMS Kredyt Holding Q1 net profit increases to 1.6 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
TORONTO Aug 24 Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday reported third-quarter results which beat market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance from its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
Canada's biggest bank said net income excluding one-off items was C$2.7 billion or C$1.72 per share, compared with C$1.66 the year before.
Analysts on average expected earnings of C$1.70, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
BEIRUT, May 15 The Lebanese finance minister has asked cabinet to extend the term of central bank governor Riad Salameh which is due expire this summer, a Lebanese government source told Reuters on Monday.