BRIEF-Premium Leisure appoints Raquel-Santos as president/CEO
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC
TORONTO May 25 Royal Bank of Canada reported an 11 percent increase in second quarter earnings, beating market forecasts, helped by a strong performance in its capital markets and wealth management businesses.
The bank on Thursday said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.85 per share in the quarter to April 30 from C$1.66 a year earlier.
Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.80, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)
SYDNEY, June 23 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday challenged a surprise decision by South Australia state to impose its own tax on banks, amid investor fears his federal government's bank levy could unleash a wave of new imposts on lenders.