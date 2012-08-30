TORONTO Aug 30 Royal Bank of Canada
profit rose 73 percent in the fiscal third quarter, driven by
higher loan volumes and fixed income trading results, prompting
the bank to unexpectedly raise its quarterly dividend.
RBC, Canada's largest bank, said on Thursday it earned C$2.2
billion, or C$1.47 a share, in the May-July period. That
compared with a year-earlier profit of C$1.3 billion, or 83
Canadian cents a share, when the bank took a big charge related
to the sale of its U.S. bank.
The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 5 percent to 60
Canadian cents a share, making it the fourth Canadian bank to
raise its dividend this quarter.