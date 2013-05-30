TORONTO May 30 Royal Bank of Canada said on Thursday that its quarterly profit rose 26 percent, driven by stronger lending volumes and lower loan-loss provisions.

The bank, Canada's largest, earned C$1.94 billion ($1.87 billion), or C$1.27 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30. That compares with a year-earlier profit of C$1.53 billion, or 99 Canadian cents a share, when the bank took an acquisition-related charge of about C$200 million.