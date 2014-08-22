TORONTO Aug 22 Royal Bank of Canada reported a 4 percent increase in quarterly earnings on Friday, driven by strong results from its wealth management and capital markets divisions.

Canada's largest bank reported net income of C$2.38 billion, or C$1.59 a share, for the third quarter ended July 31, compared with C$2.29 billion, or C$1.51 a share, a year earlier.

The bank, as analysts widely expected, also raised its quarterly dividend by nearly 6 percent to 75 Canadian cents a share. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)