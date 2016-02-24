TORONTO Feb 24 Royal Bank of Canada
reported a quarterly profit that missed market estimates on
Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its insurance and capital markets
businesses.
But the lender, Canada's second largest by assets, raised
its quarterly dividend.
Net income for the first quarter which ended Jan. 31 was
C$2.45 billion, or C$1.58 per share, compared with C$2.46
billion, or C$1.65 per share, a year earlier. Excluding special
items, earnings were C$1.64 per share.
Analysts on average had expected C$1.67 a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by John Tilak; editing by Jason Neely)