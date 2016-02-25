(Corrects headline to say first quarter, not fourth)
By John Tilak
TORONTO Feb 24 Royal Bank of Canada
reported a weaker-than-expected profit on Wednesday as crashing
oil prices spurred the lender to set aside more money to cover
potential bad loans, and the company's stock price tumbled about
3 percent.
Canada's second-largest bank by assets, also hurt by
weakness in its insurance and capital markets units, said both
bad loans and provisions for credit losses in the energy sector
jumped in the first quarter ended Jan. 31.
Gross impaired loans in the oil and gas industry almost
doubled from the fourth quarter to C$310 million ($224.04
million). Those loans were just C$5 million in the year-earlier
period.
Provisions for credit losses, the amount set aside to cover
bad loans, tied to the energy sector reached C$106 million
versus none a year earlier.
"We are starting to see the credit deterioration that the
market has been anticipating for some time," said Barclays
analyst John Aiken, who said it was the first time since early
2013 that RBC missed profit estimates.
"It looks like they're putting more safety into the numbers
than their peers may be doing."
Chief Financial Officer Janice Fukakusa said in an interview
the increase in provisions was mainly due to weakness in five
clients, including four in the energy sector. Three were
exploration and production companies and the other was a
drilling firm.
RBC does not expect to be repaid the full amount on those
loans, she said.
The lender is engaged closely with its energy clients but
has not become more stringent in recent months, Fukakusa added.
The energy sector accounts for 1.6 percent of RBC's loan
book, and Alberta forms a significant portion of its total loan
portfolio.
RBC added nine new clients to its energy watch list after
running a stress test using a $30 oil price, said Chief Risk
Officer Mark Hughes, who expects further deterioration in its
retail loan portfolio in oil-exposed regions.
"We did see delinquencies move up this quarter from
historical lows in our residential mortgage portfolio in
Alberta," Hughes said on a conference call with analysts.
First-quarter net income dipped to C$2.45 billion, or C$1.58
per share. Excluding special items, earnings were C$1.64 per
share. Analysts, on average, expected C$1.67, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The stock fell as much as 6 percent to C$65.55 before easing
to C$67.75, even though RBC raised its dividend 3 percent.
($1 = 1.3837 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Jason Neely, Lisa Von Ahn, Jeffrey Benkoe and David
Gregorio)