TORONTO May 26 Royal Bank of Canada on
Thursday reported a 7 percent increase in second-quarter profit,
which it said reflected strength across its businesses.
Canada's biggest bank by market value said net income
excluding one-off items for the second quarter to April 30 was
C$2.6 billion, or C$1.66 per share, compared with C$2.4 billion,
or C$1.61 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.64 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)