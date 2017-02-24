TORONTO Feb 24 Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender, reported a better-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit benefiting from a strong performance across all of its business divisions.

Earnings per share rose to C$1.97 per share, compared with C$1.58 a year earlier. Analysts on average had forecast earnings of C$1.77, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)