TORONTO, April 1 Royal Bank of Canada
said on Wednesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to
sell its Suriname operations to Republic Bank Ltd, as it
continues to exit some of its marginal operations in the
Caribbean region.
Canada's largest bank did not disclose the financial terms
of the transaction, but said the sale price roughly reflected
the book value of its operations in the country located on the
northeastern Atlantic coast of South America.
"As we continue to focus our Caribbean operations on markets
in which we can be a leading competitor for the long-term, we
have made the decision to sell RBC Suriname to Republic Bank,"
said Kirk Dudtschak, RBC's head of Caribbean banking, in a
statement.
Early last year, RBC agreed to sell its Jamaican operations
to Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. It also said in November
it was shutting down its international client wealth management
business in the Caribbean.
RBC said the sale of the Suriname operations will not have a
material impact on its capital ratios, but it will result in a
loss of C$23 million ($18.2 million), largely due to writedowns
tied to goodwill and other intangibles.
RBC said the loss will be reflected in its results for the
second quarter ending April 30, which are set to be released on
May 28.
