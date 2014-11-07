NEW YORK Nov 7 RBC Wealth Management, the U.S. brokerage arm of the Royal Bank of Canada, said Friday it hired an Indianapolis, Indiana-based financial adviser away from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, its latest in a handful of hires being made before the end of the fiscal year.

Daniel Thompson, who spent about a decade with Merrill Lynch, joined RBC in October with partner Matt Rittenhouse. At Merrill Lynch, the two managed $103 million in client assets and produced $1.2 million in annual revenues for the firm.

Merrill Lynch did not immediately respond to request for comment.

During the fiscal year 2014, which ended on Oct. 31, RBC recruited 83 new financial advisers who managed more than $8 billion in assets at their prior firms. At least five of those advisers who managed a combined $432 million in assets at their prior firms were hired in October, according to Reuters records.

This fiscal year was slightly slower for recruiting than fiscal year 2013 when RBC brought on 93 advisers, and it was almost even with recruiting figures in fiscal year 2012 when RBC hired 85 new advisers, according to an RBC spokeswoman.

Firm-wide, RBC employs 2,000 advisers managing a combined $278 billion in assets, according to a statement from the firm. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)