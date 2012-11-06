Nov 6 RBC Wealth Management, a division of the
Royal Bank of Canada , said on Tuesday it hired a
veteran director for its international group from Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch.
Nicolas Seigal, who had been at Merrill since 2004, moved to
RBC in late October. He joined RBC's International Advisory
Group as a branch director in Miami, where he works with the
company's international wealth management group.
Seigal, who has worked in the international financial
services industry for roughly two decades, was most recently
based out of Merrill's Miami complex, where he worked with
high-net-worth clients in Latin America. Before that, he worked
in Uruguay with Merrill and BankBoston.
In his new role, Seigal will be responsible for overseeing
RBC's Miami branch, including driving revenue growth and
recruiting financial advisers.
He reports to Ricardo Morean, director of international
advisory at RBC.
Toronto-based RBC, Canada's largest retail bank and the one
most focused on wealth management, has set its sights on global
wealth management as a key driver for growth. The bank also said
on Tuesday it hired two senior financial advisers in October to
join its Miami office.
RBC Wealth's global head, George Lewis, told Reuters in a
March interview that the firm plans to hire aggressively to
expand its business in Asia and Latin America, as well as in
more established markets such as the United States and
Britain.