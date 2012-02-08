* Q3 adj EPS $0.54 vs est $0.50
* Q3 revenue up 17 pct
Feb 8 Roller and ball bearings maker RBC
Bearings Inc posted quarterly results that beat market
estimates, helped by strong performance at its industrial
business.
The Oxford, Connecticut-based RBC Bearings, which also
caters to the defense and aerospace industries, said its
industrial business grew 18 percent for the quarter.
RBC's third-quarter net income rose to $12.2 million, or 54
cents a share, from $7.4 million, or 33 cents a share, a year
ago.
Net sales rose 17 percent to $95.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 50 cents a
share, on revenue of $94.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $46.89 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.