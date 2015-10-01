Oct 1 RBC Capital Markets, the investment banking business of Royal Bank of Canada, named Axel Brinkmann as managing director.

Brinkmann will head RBC's London-based commercial real estate lending efforts in the UK and Europe as part of its global real estate capital partners unit.

Brinkmann joins from LaSalle Investment Management's debt investment and special situations group. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)