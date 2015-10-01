UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 1 RBC Capital Markets, the investment banking business of Royal Bank of Canada, named Axel Brinkmann as managing director.
Brinkmann will head RBC's London-based commercial real estate lending efforts in the UK and Europe as part of its global real estate capital partners unit.
Brinkmann joins from LaSalle Investment Management's debt investment and special situations group. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES