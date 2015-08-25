Aug 25 RBC Global Asset Management, the asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada, named Ken Tam as managing director and Head of Asia for RBC Investment Management.

Tam, based in Honk Kong, will oversee business in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding BlueBay Asset Management, and will report to Chief Executive Clive Brown.

Tam joins from Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management where he was Head of global client group. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)