March 28 RBC Wealth Management, a division of
the Royal Bank of Canada , said on Thursday it
hired five veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management, expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania.
The advisers, who joined RBC in January and February,
managed $380 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley. They
generated a combined $2.8 million in annual revenue last year.
Among the new recruits are Russell Sherred and Ken Kuska,
both formerly senior vice presidents at Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management. Each had been with the firm and its predecessor
wealth units for more than two decades.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the largest U.S. brokerage
by adviser headcount and client assets under management, was
formed out of the merger of Citigroup's Smith Barney and
Morgan Stanley's wealth unit in 2009. Morgan Stanley has
a majority stake in the firm.
Advisers Pamela Pasterick, Kathleen Corrales and Matthew
Lawrence also moved to RBC this year from Morgan Stanley. The
five advisers joined RBC's Pittsburgh office, where Ken Ross is
complex manager.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the departures.
Toronto-based RBC, Canada's largest retail bank and the one
most focused on wealth management, has set its sights on global
wealth management as a key driver for growth. RBC Wealth
Management has about 2,000 advisers managing more than $235
billion in client assets.
RBC also said in January it hired five Morgan Stanley
advisers in Nebraska. The group, which joined RBC's Omaha
office, together managed $758 million in client assets at Morgan
Stanley.