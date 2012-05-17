May 17 RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada , said on Thursday it had hired a veteran adviser from Raymond James Financial Inc who managed more than $100 million in client assets.

Don Reynolds, who has worked in the advising industry for more than 35 years, moved to RBC's Fort Worth, Texas, office last week from Raymond James, where he had spent the past four years. He generated $1.4 million in revenue last year.

Reynolds, who joined RBC as a senior vice president and financial adviser, now reports to Fort Worth branch director Kirk High. Reynolds' son, Don Reynolds III, joined him as a client associate, along with Carolyn Roy and Barbara Ramirez.

Reynolds, who started at Merrill Lynch in the late 1970s, also previously worked at Citigroup's Smith Barney.

RBC Wealth Management has more than $227 billion in client assets managed by nearly 2,000 advisers across the United States.

Since the start of the year, the firm has added at least 17 experienced advisers from rival brokerages, including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and Merrill Lynch. Those new recruits managed nearly $1.5 billion in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.