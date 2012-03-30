March 30 RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada , has bolstered its adviser base in Pennsylvania with the hiring of a two-decade industry veteran from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Adviser Scott Karkenny joined RBC's Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, office in early March from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he managed $165 million in client assets. He now reports to branch director Joe Mooney.

Karkenny is the latest big RBC Wealth hire from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, after the company said it also added three advisers from the brokerage in February. Those advisers, who joined in Oregon and New Jersey, managed more than $472 million in client assets.

Also joining in Pennsylvania, senior financial associate Alex Karkenny and registered client associate Teresa Verone moved with the senior Karkenny from Morgan Stanley.

Karkenny had been with his old firm since the early 1990s, first with Citigroup and later with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in 2009 after Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit merged with Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.

RBC Wealth Management has more than $227 billion in client assets managed by nearly 2,000 advisers across the United States. The group's head, George Lewis, said in an interview with Reuters this week that he expects to expand the company's business in Asia and Latin America, as well as more established market such as the United States and Britain, by adding advisers in those regions.