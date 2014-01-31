BRIEF-Gensource reports strategy for third party project funding
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
Jan 31 RBC Wealth Management said it hired two financial advisers from Merrill Lynch.
Katie Clark and Melanie Folstad joined the company's Washington D.C. office.
A veteran of 30 years in the investment industry, Clark managed more than $150 million in assets under management while Folstad managed about $110 million.
RBC Wealth Management operates as a unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC.
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A power outage triggered by a fire in a utility substation blacked out much of San Francisco on Friday, paralyzing the city's technology and finance center, halting its famed cable cars and shuttering major retailers.