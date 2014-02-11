Feb 11 RBC Wealth Management, a unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC, said it hired six financial advisers from Morgan Stanley for its Austin office.

The new advisers would be part of two teams, which have almost $635 million assets under management with more than $3.4 million in production.

John Riffle, Patrick Easter, Terry Sherman and Mike Roche will be part of the Lone Star Group while Tim Marwill and Eric Wittek will join the Marwill Wittek Group.

Mike Roche is a veteran of 48 years in the Austin financial industry, RBC Wealth Management said.