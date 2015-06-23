June 23 RBC Wealth Management, a division of
Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired two financial
advisers.
Alex Fritzsche, first vice president - financial adviser,
joined from Merrill Lynch and Jennifer Edgell, vice president -
financial adviser, joined from Wye Financial & Trust.
Fritzsche and Edgell managed about $185 million in client
assets and had combined fees and commissions of about $1.3
million.
Merrill Lynch and Wye Financial were not immediately
available to confirm the news.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)