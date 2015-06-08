BRIEF-Western Union reports Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Western Union Co says Q1 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues were flat, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis
June 8 RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired a financial adviser from Merrill Lynch.
Kurt Kharouf managed about $117 million in assets and had fees and commissions of about $1.17 million at Merrill Lynch.
Kharouf, who has an experience of 31 years, is a senior vice president and joined RBC Wealth's South Hills office, Pittsburgh.
Merrill Lynch was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO/OTTAWA, May 2 The funding crisis at mortgage lender Home Capital may spark a welcome cooling in Canada's housing market and take pressure off policymakers confounded by the hot market - as long as the crisis does not turn into contagion, analysts said on Tuesday.