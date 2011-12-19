India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May
India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.
MUMBAI Indian micro-finance institutions will be allowed to raise up to $10 million during a financial year through external commercial borrowings for permitted end-uses, the RBI said on Monday.
Last week, deputy governor H.R. Khan had said micro lenders will be allowed to borrow from overseas markets.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.