* RBI says receives 121 bids for 74.81 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * RBI says accepts 49 bids for 29.92 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * RBI says partial allotment of 79.06 pct on 1 bid at 2041 bond auction * RBI says accepts all 3 non-competitive bids for 78.9 mln rupees at 2041 bond auction * For a detailed story on the auction, see (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)