Feb 17 India sold 120 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 103.85 rupees, yielding 8.2040 percent on 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021.

The coupon was lower than the forecast of 8.2262 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for 8.24 percent 2018 bonds was 99.65 rupees, yielding 8.3097 percent, the RBI said, higher than the forecast of 8.3044 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the cut-off price was 102.44 rupees, yielding 8.5996 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.6009 percent.

($1 = 49.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)