Feb 24 India sold 120 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 106.52 rupees, yielding 8.3070 percent on 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024.

The coupon was in line with the forecast of 8.3131 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for 8.19 percent 2020 bonds was 99.37 rupees, yielding 8.2979 percent, the RBI said, higher than the forecast of 8.2838 percent.

For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 103.51 rupees, yielding 8.5877 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.5993 percent.

($1 = 49.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora)