March 9 India sold 120 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 103.42 rupees, yielding 8.2660 percent on 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021.

The coupon was higher than the forecast of 8.2616 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for 8.24 percent 2018 bonds was 99.51 rupees, yielding 8.3409 percent, the RBI said, lower than the forecast of 8.3483 percent.

For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the cut-off price was 102.22 rupees, yielding 8.6195 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.6375 percent.

