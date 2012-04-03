April 3 India sold 180 billion rupees ($3.53 billion) of bonds on Tuesday, but a part of it devolved on primary dealers, mirroring lack of appetite amid fears of supply glut at the first auction in the new fiscal year 2012/13 that started in April.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield jumped 7 basis points to 8.75 percent after the bond auction cut-offs.

The Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 102.31 rupees, yielding 8.8402 percent on 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024, higher than the forecast of 8.7958 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for 8.19 percent 2020 bonds was 96.80 rupees, yielding 8.7619 percent, the RBI said, higher than the forecast of 8.7527 percent. It had to devolve 3.19 billion rupees of the bonds on underwriters.

For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 99.70 rupees, yielding 9.0010 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.9453 percent. Underwriters were forced to buy 8.76 billion rupees of these bonds.

The cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2041 bonds was 97.65 rupees, yielding 9.0571 percent, the RBI said, higher than the forecast of 8.9486 percent.

($1 = 50.9450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)