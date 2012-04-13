April 13 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) of bonds on Friday, and set a cut-off price for 102.09 rupees, yielding 8.4653 percent on the 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, the central bank said, higher than 8.4622 percent indicated in a Reuters poll.

The cut-off price for 8.24 percent 2018 bonds was 98.51 rupees, yielding 8.5614 percent, the Reserve Bank of India, higher than 8.4983 percent in the poll.

For the 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, the cut-off price was 96.16 rupees, yielding 8.7366 percent compared with 8.6622 percent in the poll.

The cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2036 bonds was 95.30 rupees, yielding 8.8009 percent, in line with the forecast in Reuters poll.

($1 = 51.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)